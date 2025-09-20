Morrissey has cancelled upcoming concerts due to what his representatives describe as a “credible threat” on his life.

Per Rolling Stone, a man has been arrested after making death threats against the former Smiths frontman on social media.

The 66-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at Foxwoods Casino Resort and Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway this weekend as part of his ongoing Nude Tour. Both venues released statements citing safety concerns for both the artist and audiences.

The cancellations stem from threats made by 26-year-old Noah Castellano from Ottawa, who was arrested and charged with threats to cause death or bodily harm in early September. Castellano used the social media platform Blue Sky to post a detailed threat against Morrissey, writing under an account titled “guy who gets shot in the head one hundred thousand times a day.”

In the post, Castellano specifically threatened the singer’s performance at Ottawa’s TD Place, stating: “Steven Patrick Morrissey when you perform at TD Place here in Ottawa next week on the evening of September 12th, 2025 at about 9pm, I will be present at the venue in the audience and I will attempt to shoot you many times and kill you with a very large gun that I own illegally.”

Castellano has since posted $5,000 bail and is currently residing at his father’s home in the Washington, D.C. area under court mandate.

When approached by Canadian outlet Ottawa Citizen for comment regarding the charges, Castellano responded: “I’m not interested.”

The official Instagram account for MGM Music Hall at Fenway stated: “In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey’s life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, tomorrow’s engagement at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been canceled.”

A similar statement appeared on Morrissey’s official social media channels regarding the Foxwoods performance, emphasising the safety of both artist and audience as the primary concern.