Mr. Bungle have announced that they will release their first album in 21 years in October, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo.
The 11-track record is set to arrive on October 30th via Ipecac Records. It’ll see the original trio of Mr. Bungle — Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton, and Trey Spruance— team up with Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian.
The record will draw from 1986’s demo cassette The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, in addition to a reworking of S.O.D.’s ‘Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere’ and Corrosion Of Conformity’s ‘Loss For Words.’
It marks the first record from the band since 1999’s California and follows on from Mr. Bungle’s June cover of The Exploited’s ‘USA’.
To celebrate the announcement, the band have unleashed a new music video for album track ‘Raping Your Mind’, directed by Eric Livingston. It’s a visual feast but a small warning, it contains strobing images.
“Recording this music with these guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio,” Mike Patton shared. “Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades…where everyone has a singular drive and mission.”
Trevor continued, “Recording this record felt like we were finally utilizing our Ph.Ds in Thrash Metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students. We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we’d given up on back in the day. It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document. We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn’t given it’s due respect. Now we can die.”
Check out ‘Raping Your Mind’ by Mr. Bungle:
The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo Tracklist:
1. ‘Grizzly Adams’
2. ‘Anarchy Up Your Anus’
3. ‘Raping Your Mind’
4. ‘Hypocrites / Habla Español O Muere’
5. ‘Bungle Grind’
6. ‘Methematics’
7. ‘Eracist’
8. ‘Spreading The Thighs of Death’
9. ‘Loss For Words’
10.’Glutton For Punishment’
11. ‘Sudden Death’