Mr. Bungle have announced that they will release their first album in 21 years in October, The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo.

The 11-track record is set to arrive on October 30th via Ipecac Records. It’ll see the original trio of Mr. Bungle — Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton, and Trey Spruance— team up with Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian.

The record will draw from 1986’s demo cassette The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny, in addition to a reworking of S.O.D.’s ‘Hypocrites/Habla Español O Muere’ and Corrosion Of Conformity’s ‘Loss For Words.’

It marks the first record from the band since 1999’s California and follows on from Mr. Bungle’s June cover of The Exploited’s ‘USA’.

To celebrate the announcement, the band have unleashed a new music video for album track ‘Raping Your Mind’, directed by Eric Livingston. It’s a visual feast but a small warning, it contains strobing images.