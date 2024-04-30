After years of intrigue and a fervent search by online communities, the elusive ‘lostwave’ track known as “Everyone Knows That” has finally been identified.

As per Rolling Stone, the song, properly titled “Ulterior Motives,” was confirmed to be a creation of Christopher Saint Booth and Philip Adrian Booth. And the breakthrough came about in an unexpected manner, with the song linked to a 1986 adult film titled Angels of Passion.

The journey to identify “Everyone Knows That” began when a 17-second audio snippet was posted on the music identification forum WatZatSong in 2021 by a user known as “carl92.” The user described the snippet as originating from the mid-80s and noted its poor quality, having discovered it among old files on a DVD backup.

This small clip quickly captivated the curiosity of many, leading to its spread across various platforms, including a dedicated subreddit which grew to nearly 40,000 members.

Despite numerous attempts to identify the song, the community faced challenges such as misleading leads, hoaxes, and even harassment.

However, the persistence of the community paid off when a subreddit user, “One-Truth-5867,” came across a similar sounding track while watching an unrelated Eighties adult film on YouTube. Recognizing the names of Christopher and Philip Booth in the video’s description, linked from BMI and SOCAN’s song registries, “One-Truth-5867” collaborated with another user, “south_pole_ball,” to explore other films scored by the Booths. Their efforts culminated in the identification of “Ulterior Motives” within Angels of Passion.

Christopher Booth, who has since ventured into composing for horror films and TV series, expressed his astonishment and delight over the song’s resurfacing and the story behind its identification.

“Well today, my mind has officially been blown:) WOW,” he wrote on Instagram.

Listen to the song below! And if you’re wondering, Angels of Passion is about two angels who are “sent back to Earth to provide some sexual satisfaction to the mortal humans.” (According to IMDb!)