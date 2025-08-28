Neil Young delivered a scathing political statement during his performance at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Wednesday evening, debuting a fierce new protest song titled “Big Crime” that takes direct aim at Donald Trump’s administration.

The Canadian-American rock legend and the Chrome Hearts unveiled the track near the end of their main set, with Young’s signature raspy vocals delivering pointed criticism of what he perceives as fascist policies emanating from Washington, according to Rolling Stone. The song’s lyrics pull no punches, with Young declaring “Don’t need no fascist rules” and “Don’t want no fascist school” before building to the central refrain about “big crime in DC at the White House.”

The complete performance footage has already surfaced on YouTube, whilst Young simultaneously shared audio from the soundcheck version alongside the full lyrics on his Neil Young Archives platform.

“Big Crime” represents Young’s most explicit anti-Trump statement in his current touring repertoire, though the evening’s setlist included numerous other protest songs that reinforced his political stance. Classic tracks such as “Be The Rain”, “Southern Man”, “Ohio”, and “Sun Green” formed a cohesive narrative of resistance throughout the performance.

Young’s concerns about potential government retaliation have been mounting throughout 2025. Earlier this year, he expressed genuine worry about being denied re-entry to America following European tour dates due to his vocal opposition to Trump’s immigration policies. Writing on the Neil Young Archives, he noted the changing landscape for returning citizens who criticise the administration.

The veteran musician has also responded to Trump’s public attacks on fellow artists Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, writing a pointed message that defended his peers whilst criticising the administration’s priorities. His statement emphasised solidarity among musicians who oppose current policies, declaring “I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Ironically, Trump has previously expressed admiration for Young’s artistry, telling Rolling Stone in 2008 that the musician possesses “something very special” and praising his “perfect and haunting” voice. This creates a peculiar dynamic between the political adversaries, with Young’s latest composition serving as a direct rejection of any perceived endorsement.

The “Big Crime” debut comes as Young continues his current tour, which maintains its momentum with upcoming dates across the American Midwest.