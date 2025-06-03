Neil Young has extended an unexpected olive branch to Donald Trump, inviting the former president to attend his upcoming ‘Love Earth’ world tour despite their tumultuous history.

In a recent post on the Neil Young Archives (as per Rolling Stone), the legendary musician wrote: “When I tour the USA this summer, if there is not martial law by then which would make it impossible, let’s all come together and stand for American values. We will not be doing a political show. We will be playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy together. President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades.”

The invitation comes as a surprise considering the pair’s rocky relationship in recent years. While Trump has been a self-proclaimed fan of Young’s music for decades, their rapport deteriorated significantly during Trump’s political career. The tension escalated when Trump used Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” at campaign events, prompting a scathing response from the musician.

“You are a disgrace to my country,” Young had previously written in an open letter to Trump. “Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable… Every time ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who does not support you.”

Their relationship wasn’t always contentious. Trump once praised Young in a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “He’s got something very special. He’s performed for me at my casinos over the years, and he just brings it down. I’ve met him on occasions and he’s a terrific guy.” However, when pressed to name his favourite songs, Trump struggled to identify specific titles beyond vaguely referencing “Rock and Roll”.

The two even met at Trump Tower approximately a decade ago when Young was seeking investors for his Pono music service.

Just last month, Young criticised Trump for his attacks on Bruce Springsteen, stating: “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza. That’s your problem. I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us.”

Young’s latest message strikes a more conciliatory tone, referring to Springsteen and other artists who will be touring America this summer: “Bruce Springsteen and many others will be in our country this summer, there for you, playing our favourite music, songs like ‘Born in the USA’. We are proud of who we are, and must never let our government forget it.’

The ‘Love Earth’ world tour is set to begin in just over two weeks.