Iconic Melbourne nightclub New Guernica was one of many live music venues affected by the strict COVID-19 lockdown rules in Melbourne. The popular hotspot closed its doors in August of this year.

Thankfully, with restrictions lifting, we’re beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Case in point? New Guernica has announced that it’s reopening its doors at a brand spanking new location.

Formerly located in the heart of the Little Collins Street Precinct, the new, ahem, New Guernica will be sitting pretty on Smiths Street in Collingwood.

The popular nightclub has officially announced on their Facebook page that they will be reopening on Thursday the 25th Nov. If that’s not exciting enough news as it is, the venue has also said that they will be offering 200 complimentary drinks to patrons who sign up on their website.

New Guernica previously teased a new location when they announced the closure of the Little Collins Street Precinct gem.

“We’re sad to say goodbye to this venue – we’ve made so many memories here over the past 21 years, first as F4 and then as New Guernica,” said owner Steve Costa.

“However, the challenges of COVID-19 combined with the building’s future redevelopment meant we had to look for a new space outside of the city. We’ve found it increasingly challenging to operate due to repeated closures and reduced foot traffic with so many people still working from home.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“We’re thrilled to have found the perfect spot to continue on with New Guernica and we can’t wait to wake and unveil our sleeping giant to the Melbourne community.”

New Guernica has famously hosted a slew of local and international acts over the years, including Andrew Weatherall, Miss Kittin, Derrick Carter, Honey Dijon and Itch-E & Scratch-E.

It was also not uncommon to see DJ sets from band members while on tour, including Jamie XX of The XX and members of Vampire Weekend, Cut Copy, Queens of the Stone Age and Metronomy.

George Michael, Solange Knowles and Ben Harper are among the A-listers that have attended the venue.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.