A limited number of final tickets to Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Australian tour have been released.
Kevin Parker is bringing his visionary project home for arena shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth this October – and following overwhelming demand, he’s just released new tickets. Get in quick – they’re on sale now here and won’t last long.
Parker is touring in support of his latest Tame Impala album Deadbeat, which featured notable singles such as “End of Summer”, “Loser”, and “Dracula”. The latter track earned Parker his biggest debut yet on US radio, and it also landed at No. 3 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025.
As a newly six-piece touring band, Tame Impala kicked off their album tour with 12 sold-out shows across North America last October and November, with a UK and European leg set to begin this April.
They’ll be supported by ARIA-winning electronic artist and producer Ninajirachi at all Australian shows.
Deadbeat earned a four-star review from Rolling Stone. “Song structures are loose. The space between beats spotlight personal lyrics, which reveal more about the man behind the music than we’re accustomed to being privy to (eg. ‘I just want to seem like a normal guy’),” the review reads.
“For Deadbeat, Parker seems to have abandoned his quest for perfection in favour of pulling on threads of inspiration, then rolling about and luxuriating in whatever unravels. Nothing’s off limits or overbaked, Parker just lets his freak flag guide him.”
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For complete tour and ticket information, see here.
TAME IMPALA AUSTRALIA 2026
Friday, October 9th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
Saturday, October 10th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, October 11th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD
Wednesday, October 14th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Thursday, October 15th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Friday, October 16th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Saturday, October 17th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC
Monday, October 19th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Tuesday, October 20th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Wednesday, October 21st
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Saturday, October 24th
RAC Arena, Perth WA
Sunday, October 25th
RAC Arena, Perth WA