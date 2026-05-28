A limited number of final tickets to Tame Impala’s Deadbeat Australian tour have been released.

Kevin Parker is bringing his visionary project home for arena shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth this October – and following overwhelming demand, he’s just released new tickets. Get in quick – they’re on sale now here and won’t last long.

Parker is touring in support of his latest Tame Impala album Deadbeat, which featured notable singles such as “End of Summer”, “Loser”, and “Dracula”. The latter track earned Parker his biggest debut yet on US radio, and it also landed at No. 3 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025.

As a newly six-piece touring band, Tame Impala kicked off their album tour with 12 sold-out shows across North America last October and November, with a UK and European leg set to begin this April.

They’ll be supported by ARIA-winning electronic artist and producer Ninajirachi at all Australian shows.

Deadbeat earned a four-star review from Rolling Stone. “Song structures are loose. The space between beats spotlight personal lyrics, which reveal more about the man behind the music than we’re accustomed to being privy to (eg. ‘I just want to seem like a normal guy’),” the review reads.