Some of Australia’s biggest stars have landed Oscar nominations, including Nick Cave.

The Aussie music legend will compete for Best Original Song for his work on Train Dreams, a film starring Joel Edgerton, who unfortunately missed out on a Best Actor nomination.

Cave will be up against some heavy hitters in the category, including songs from global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters and the acclaimed Sinners.

And for the ninth year in a row, and 17th time ever, perennial bridesmaid Diane Warren is nominated in the same category, this time for “Dear Me” a song written for a documentary about herself. Warren has yet to win a competitive Oscar, only earning an Honorary Award in 2022.

Other Aussies scoring nominations are Rose Byrne, up for Best Actress for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, and Jacob Elordi, up for Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein; it’s a first-ever Oscar nomination for both actors.

Sinners, meanwhile, made Oscar history with a massive 16 nominations, with Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another following with 13 nominations.

Other films to do well include Marty Supreme, Frankenstein, and Sentimental Value with nine nominations apiece. The latter’s four main stars, Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Stellan Skarsgård, and Renate Reinsve, all received acting nods.

This year’s Oscars feature the introduction of a new award, Best Casting, the first new category to be added to the awards in over 20 years, since Best Animated Feature Film in 2001. The inaugural nominees for the prize are Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, and Sinners.

The 2026 Oscars will take place on March 15th, with Conan O’Brien returning as host after receiving positive reviews for his performance last year.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

In other Nick Cave news, he and the Bad Seeds are currently touring Australia and New Zealand, with shows left in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Wellington (more information here).