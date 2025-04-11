Nina Las Vegas is throwing a massive party to mark the 10th anniversary of her label, NLV Records. And we’re all invited.

The Australian DJ, producer and entrepreneur’s eponymously-titled label will take over Sydney’s The Metro Theatre on June 8, for action across two stages.

Presented by Vivid Sydney and City of Sydney, the milestone event is a blast furnace of past, present and future artists, including Ninajirachi, Gold Fang, Big Skeez, FOURA, dameeeela, Laces, Strict Face, Lewis CanCut, Swick, 1300, and a back-to-back from Nina Las Vegas and Anna Lunoe.

Founded in 2015 on the same day Nina Las Vegas (real name: Nina Agzarian) left her presenting role at triple j, NLV Records has championed forward-thinking, diverse, and original club music ever since.

It’s one of the longest-running, female-founded and led record labels in the country.

“I can’t believe it’s been ten years, it feels like only yesterday I left triple j to start this journey,” says Nina. “It’s been a huge decade of music, artists, collaborators and adventures, and I’m so excited to celebrate.”

As a DJ and producer, Nina has played every major festival in Australia, hosted local Boiler Rooms, toured the US, UK, Europe, Japan, cut remixes for Charli xcx and more. Outside of music, Nina boasts a long-standing partnership with the CommBank Matildas and co-founded the charity Heaps Decent with Diplo, an organisation empowering young people through skills building, cultural access and creativity to demonstrate how music can change lives.

“It’s powerful to see how far NLV has come,” she comments, “especially in an industry that doesn’t always make space for women to lead, last, or be loud. But I feel like I’ve done all three.”

10 Years of NLV Records

1300

Anna Lunoe B2B Nina Las Vegas

Big Skeez

dameeeela

FOURA

Gold Fang

Laces

Lewis CanCut

Ninajirachi

Strict Face

Swick

Jubilee (Magic City) from the USA

+ more TBA

Presented by Vivid Sydney + City of Sydney

Sunday, June 8th at Metro Theatre (Eora / Sydney) from 9pm

Tickets on sale here.