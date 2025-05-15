For anyone worried about how much time they spend on their laptop, Ninajirachi has just the track for you.

The DJ and producer’s glitched-out banger, “Fuck My Computer”, is a chaotic love letter to the machine that’s been her constant companion.

“I spend more time with my computer than anyone,” she says. “I grew up with it, it has shaped me. It’s both good and bad but either way I wouldn’t know who I am without it.”

Written during a moment of digital existentialism, “FMC” taps into the weird limbo between brain and machine.

“All of my music is computer music, I just use the keyboard and trackpad. ‘FMC’ happened last year after feeling frustrated that we’re still separate. The brain to machine bandwidth never feels fast enough and I think I could make better music if we just merged completely. I think about it all the time. Probably still a while off though.”

The music video (watch below), directed, and edited by Ball Bass John, channels the Y2K era Ninajirachi grew up on. It features guest spots from Schroder & Coder and delivers a big nostalgic hit of early-internet chaos.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Coming off the back of “All I Am” (her first ARIA singles chart entry) and a spot in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music 2025 list, 25-year-old Nina Wilson shows no sign of slowing down.

A triple j Unearthed High finalist in both 2016 and 2017, Ninajirachi has been releasing music officially since she was 18, eventually signing with Nina Las Vegas’s label, NLV Records.

She cites her main influences as “nature, fantasy, science fiction, ideas of occult and magic,” which is reflected in her music—each track creating a unique, immersive world with a hyperpop edge.

Starting out making music in her bedroom on the Central Coast of NSW, she has since performed at festivals worldwide, including Lollapalooza, EDC Las Vegas, and Laneway, where she was the 2025 interstitial DJ.

Ninajirachi’s “Fuck My Computer” is out now.