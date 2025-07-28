Paul Gallagher, the older brother of Oasis members Noel and Liam Gallagher, has been charged with rape and multiple other serious offences by London’s Metropolitan Police Service.

As per Rolling Stone, the 59-year-old faces a total of nine charges following an investigation that commenced last year.

The charges against Paul include rape, three counts of sexual assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill, and assault causing actual bodily harm. Scotland Yard confirmed the charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between 2022 and 2024.

Paul, who resides in East Finchley in north London, is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 27th. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that a woman is receiving support from specially-trained officers throughout the proceedings.

Unlike his younger brothers who achieved global fame with Oasis, Paul remained outside the music industry spotlight. He authored the 1997 book Brothers: From Childhood to Oasis — The Real Story, providing an insider’s perspective on the Gallagher family dynamics and the band’s formation, but never joined the band as a performing member.

