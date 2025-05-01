Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a line-up of events to mark two decades of music, memories, and community on High Street.

From June 30th to August, NSC will present ’20 Gigs for 20 Years’, a series of performances and events that bring together the artists and audience who have contributed to the venue’s story.

The line-up includes Kingswood, Augie March, Nai Palm, Jazzparty, Alice Ivy, Jordie Lane, and more, with special nights curated by Collective Artists, Poison City Records, PBS, and Northside Records.

Gut Health will kick off with an all-ages matinee, and the program will also feature new projects like Briggs’ Big Noter, along with performances by Deans of Soul, Joey Lightbulb & Friends, Darren Hanlon, and others.

The celebrations will conclude on August 29th with a special event featuring yet-to-be-announced guests.

Throughout its history, NSC has hosted a variety of events, from first gigs to sold-out performances, and has been an important venue for Australian artists like Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope. It has also welcomed surprise shows from acts such as Pixies and Lady Gaga.

“A friend once told me that walking into the NSC feels like a big warm hug — and that’s exactly the kind of place we’ve always strived to be,” says Venue Manager Emily Ferris, who’s been with the club since year one.

“I’m so excited to see familiar faces returning to the venue — artists and punters alike — to celebrate what this place has meant to so many of us over the years.”

NSC is inviting anyone who has been part of its history to contribute to a “love letter to the pub” by submitting a memory, photo, or note in a letterbox at the front bar. Contributors will be entered to win a double pass to a 20th Birthday show, a $100 food and beverage voucher, and a merch pack.

In addition, anyone who purchases a ticket to a 20th Birthday show will be entered into a draw for an NSC Golden Ticket, which includes 12 double passes to any NSC show over the next year.

Tickets are on sale now at northcotesocialclub.com.