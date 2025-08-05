Melbourne band Northeast Party House will wrap up their 15-year career with a farewell national tour this October and November.

“It feels strange but also right to announce that the year of our 15th anniversary will also be our last,” the band shared in a statement. “We are hitting the road one last time to cap off an incredible 15 year run to say thank you to everyone who has danced, partied, sang, written to us and contributed.”

Dubbed ‘The Final Party’, the five-date run kicks on Friday, October 17th at Freo Social in Fremantle, followed by Saturday, October 18th at The Gov in Adelaide, Saturday, October 25th at Factory Theatre in Sydney, Friday, November 14that The Tivoli in Brisbane, and wraps on Friday, November 28th at 170 Russell in Melbourne. Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 7th at 10am local time.

Formed in the late 2000s, Northeast Party House came up through warehouse parties and underground gigs before breaking through via triple j Unearthed in 2010. The win propelled them onto national and international stages, with high-energy performances across Australia, the US, and Europe.

Their live show became their calling card, a kinetic blend of indie rock and dance music, landing festival slots at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and more. Over the course of their career, the band released four albums: Any Given Weekend (2014), Dare (2016), Shelf Life (2019), and Enhancer (2024), featuring fan favourites like “Calypso Beach”, “Magnify”, and “Brain Freeze”.

“When we first started Northeast it was our dream to create a space where people could enjoy a gig like it was a friend’s house party. We had no idea that the house party would last for 15 years.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northeast Party House (@northeastpartyhouse)

Joining them on the farewell tour will be Australian DJ BENSON.

The band thanked fans and collaborators in a closing message: ““Our achievements were built on the back of sleeping on floors of friends and fans houses because we couldn’t afford a hostel, breaking down on the side of the road and missing our first interstate show, camping illegally on the side of the freeway, and a nutritious tour diet of service station dinners. Looking back at all of it, good or bad, we have been so lucky and we are all so grateful for the journey.”

“From the very beginning you were the energy that propelled us from our first show supporting Jinja Safari at Rats (Brown Alley), to our first festival at Pyramid rock and beyond. You have given us more stories than we can count, joys and life experiences that we will carry with us for the rest of our lives.”

Tour dates and venues

“Let’s go out with a bang — come party one more time.”

Northeast Party House Farewell Tour