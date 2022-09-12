Northlane are taking their chart-topping album Obsidian on tour throughout regional Australia at the end of the year.

Beginning in Wagga Wagga on Thursday, November 17th, they’ll then visit 15 other regional spots, ending the tour in Hobart on Saturday, December 17th (full dates below).

The tour also includes a special stop in Western Sydney, their first hometown show in a decade. Northlane will joined by special guests Windwaker, while local bands will also be given the chance to open some shows. If you’re interested, submit your band via [email protected]

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16th at 9am AEST. Presale begins on Wednesday, September 14th at 8am AEST (sign up here).

The tour is in celebration of the band’s sixth studio album Obsidian, which was released in April to critical and commercial success. The album topped the ARIA Albums Chart and has since been streamed over 22 million times on Spotify.

Self-recorded, self-produced (with the help of their longtime collaborator Chris Blancato) and self-released, the eventual achievements of Obsidian were well-earned.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Metal Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Northlane 2022 Regional Australian Tour

With special guests Windwaker and locals

Presale begins Wednesday, September 14th (8am AEST)

General tickets on sale Friday, September 16th (9am AEST)

Ticket information via northlaneband.com

Thursday, November 17th

Tilly’s, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Friday, November 18th

The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, November 19th

Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Sunday, November 20th

Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW

Thursday, November 24th

Manly Leagues, Manly, NSW

Friday, November 25th

Panthers, Penrith, NSW

Saturday, November 26th

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD

Sunday, November 27th

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

Thursday, December 1st

Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD

Friday, December 2nd

Seabreeze, Mackay, QLD

Saturday, December 3rd

The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD

Sunday, December 4th

Tanks Art Centre, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, December 15th

Wool Exchange, Geelong, VIC

Friday, December 16th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Saturday, December 17th

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS