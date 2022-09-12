Northlane are taking their chart-topping album Obsidian on tour throughout regional Australia at the end of the year.
Beginning in Wagga Wagga on Thursday, November 17th, they’ll then visit 15 other regional spots, ending the tour in Hobart on Saturday, December 17th (full dates below).
The tour also includes a special stop in Western Sydney, their first hometown show in a decade. Northlane will joined by special guests Windwaker, while local bands will also be given the chance to open some shows. If you’re interested, submit your band via [email protected]
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 16th at 9am AEST. Presale begins on Wednesday, September 14th at 8am AEST (sign up here).
The tour is in celebration of the band’s sixth studio album Obsidian, which was released in April to critical and commercial success. The album topped the ARIA Albums Chart and has since been streamed over 22 million times on Spotify.
Self-recorded, self-produced (with the help of their longtime collaborator Chris Blancato) and self-released, the eventual achievements of Obsidian were well-earned.
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Metal Observer.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Northlane 2022 Regional Australian Tour
With special guests Windwaker and locals
Presale begins Wednesday, September 14th (8am AEST)
General tickets on sale Friday, September 16th (9am AEST)
Ticket information via northlaneband.com
Thursday, November 17th
Tilly’s, Wagga Wagga, NSW
Friday, November 18th
The Basement, Canberra, ACT
Saturday, November 19th
Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW
Sunday, November 20th
Cambridge, Newcastle, NSW
Thursday, November 24th
Manly Leagues, Manly, NSW
Friday, November 25th
Panthers, Penrith, NSW
Saturday, November 26th
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich, QLD
Sunday, November 27th
Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD
Thursday, December 1st
Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone, QLD
Friday, December 2nd
Seabreeze, Mackay, QLD
Saturday, December 3rd
The Warehouse, Townsville, QLD
Sunday, December 4th
Tanks Art Centre, Cairns, QLD
Thursday, December 15th
Wool Exchange, Geelong, VIC
Friday, December 16th
Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC
Saturday, December 17th
Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS