Powerful rapper and songwriter nothing,nowhere. is coming to Australia for his debut tour of the country.

The moniker of Joe Mulherin, nothing,nowhere. has become renowned for his idiosyncratic lyricism and genre-bending ability.

Beginning in Perth on Monday, February 6th, his tour will then visit Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne throughout the rest of the month (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 14th at 5pm AEDT (sign up here).

The tour will belatedly celebrate the rapper’s fourth album, Trauma Factory, which came out in early 2021, which nothing,nowhere. says was written “during a confusing time.”

“It is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life. I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. to me that’s what Trauma Factory is.” he explains.

It contained the single ‘fake friend’, which became his first track to enter the U.S. Billboard Alternative Airplay Chart. ‘fake friend’ has since racked up over 16 million streams on Spotify and almost one million views on YouTube.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

nothing,nowhere. isn’t a total stranger to Australia, with the rapper featuring on Sydney pop punk band Stand Atlantic’s 2021 track ‘Deathwish’.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Hip Hop Observer.

nothing,nowhere. 2023 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 14th (5pm AEDT)

General tickets on sale Friday, December 16th (10am local time)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Monday, February 6th (18+)

Amplifier Bar, Perth, WA

Wednesday, February 8th (All Ages)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 10th (All Ages)

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 11th (All Ages)

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, February 12th (18+)

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC