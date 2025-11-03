Oasis have shared a live clip from their first Melbourne show on their Australian reunion tour.

Oasis took to the stage at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium last Friday (October 31st), where they performed “D’You Know What I Mean?” as part of their set.

That track performance has now been shared for those not lucky enough to be at the show. Watch below.

Originally released in 1997 as a single from their third album Be Here Now, the track became Oasis’ third UK No. 1 single, also topping charts across Europe.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at Oasis’ first Australian tour show, highly praising the band’s performance at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.

“The Oasis we see tonight isn’t the band of Knebworth 1996, when they were creating their legend – and their notoriety – in real-time. If you couldn’t be there, perhaps the next best thing is to be here now, amongst the generations who’ve kept their music alive,” the publication wrote.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Travis frontman Fran Healy, whose band regularly toured with Oasis during their heyday, commended the Gallagher brothers.

“I met Noel in New York and I met the rest of them in New York as well. I didn’t see Bonehead until they played in LA a few days later,” Healy recalled, adding that they feel “no pressure.”

“Like, of course not. I mean, there is no better position to be in than a band who has, like, 18 massive songs or 20 massive songs. And they could literally do it with their hands tied behind their back… It’s like being on the best holiday ever. And they’ve got their families on the road, and they’re just having a ball.”

In other Oasis news, the Britpop legends are celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Wonderwall”in style.

A limited edition (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? 7″ Singles Box Set will be released on December 12th, featuring 2014 remastered versions of “Wonderwall”, “Some Might Say”, “Roll With It”, and more classics, along with their original B-sides. The box set can be pre-ordered here.

This anniversary follows the recent release of the (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which included a new unplugged version of “Wonderwall”.

Oasis’ Australian tour continues at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium tonight (November 4th), followed by back to-back shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium (November 7th-8th). Limited tickets are available here.