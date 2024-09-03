Victoria’s One Electric Day festival is back with an epic lineup of Aussie rock legends.

On Sunday, November 17th, Melbourne’s Werribee Park will host a stellar array of bands including Noiseworks, Birds of Tokyo, Wolfmother, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi, and Chocolate Starfish.

Sydney’s Noiseworks will bring their classic hits like “Take Me Back,” “Touch,” and “Hot Chilli Woman,” while Perth’s Birds Of Tokyo will deliver tracks such as “Good Lord,” “Plans,” and “Lanterns.”

Iconic rockers Wolfmother, known for their electrifying live shows, will be a major draw. With a history of high-energy performances at festivals like Coachella, Isle of Wight, and Lollapalooza, they’re set to bring their global hits to the stage at One Electric Day.

Celebrating 30 years since their debut album, Baby Animals will also make a splash. Their self-titled debut album hit the top of the ARIA charts for six weeks and even kept Nirvana from the number one spot.

The festival, set against the picturesque Werribee Mansion, is a highlight on Victoria’s event calendar. It’s an all-day, all-ages event, with kids under six getting in free. Attendees under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Pre-sale tickets are available now through One Electric Day, Face To Face Touring, and Ticketmaster, ending tomorrow at 11:59 pm AEST. General tickets go on sale Thursday, September 5th, at 10am AEST via Ticketmaster. For more infomation, visit oneelectricday.com.au.

One Electric Day has become a major fixture in Victoria’s festival scene, having expanded to New South Wales and Queensland in 2022 and featuring Suzi Quatro as a headliner. View Tone Deaf’s photo gallery from the event here.

