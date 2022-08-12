Through their career in the spotlight Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister shared a close friendship that spanned decades.

Lemmy famously contributed to Ozzy’s ‘No More Tears’, and wrote lyrics to album tracks ‘Mama I’m Coming Home’, ‘I Don’t Want to Change the World’, ‘Hellraiser’, and ‘Desire’.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy tells the publication that he often reflects on the friendship he shared with the late Motor Head singer.

“I think about Lemmy all the fucking time. He was a great guy – he’d go, ‘That record you just made was fucking shit’, or ‘I really like that one’. His favourite [line] was, ‘Your best record was No More Tears’ – yeah, because you wrote on it, you cunt!”

Ozzy spoke to the publication about the heart wrenching final conversation he had with Lemmy.

I went down to South America and he was there on tour, but he was so fucked he couldn’t speak to anyone. He was sitting at the front, skinny as a rake. He was riddled with cancer at the end, but mind you, he turned round to me and said ‘I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’.

“His exact words were, ‘I could have lived a lot longer and taken care of myself, but I lived my life the way I want to live and I ain’t got no regrets’. Fair enough!'”

Lemmy died in December 2015, aged 70. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer just two days before his death. The Motörhead icon had battled many health issues for the last few years of his life.

Some of the rock god’s ashes were famously placed inside bullets and distributed to his close friends.

Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears Thank you @myMotorhead pic.twitter.com/gnI9aWe4iU — Rev. Riki Rachtman (@RikiRachtman) March 22, 2021

