The Prince of Darkness is now The Prince of The Ring as Ozzy Osbourne has just been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

As per Louder Sound, the Black Sabbath legend was more than happy to accept the honour, despite having to so from his Los Angeles garden rather than in person. The event was filmed last week, with Ozzy appearing via video message to salute the recognition.

“Thank you so much WWE Universe for this award,” he said. “I don’t deserve it, but thank you anyway.” Ozzy made sure to thank Vince McMahon and Triple H before thanking the fans: “It’s all about the fans, really. Our fans are what keep us alive really. It’s all about them.”

For the uninitiated wondering what exactly a heavy metal icon has to do with wrestling, there is method to the madness: Ozzy has a long history with it, first appearing at WrestleMania 2 all the way back in 1986. He stood in the corner of the British Bulldogs, two cousins from Wigan who fought as Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid.

His 2007 song ‘I Don’t Wanna Stop’ was also used as the official theme song to the WWE pay-per-view event Judgement Day. The week before it took place, Ozzy performed it live at Friday SmackDown in Baltimore, Maryland.

As if that’s not enough, he’s co-hosted an episode of WWE Raw alongside his wife Sharon Osbourne (get those two in the ring and watch the box office records be instantly broken). His most recent involvement with WWE came when he helped Triple H secured the rights to the classic Sabbath hit ‘War Pigs’, to be used as the official theme song of NXT Takeover: War Games.

Ozzy was inducted alongside some other famous names, including The Great Khali, Rob Van Dam, Eric Bischoff, Molly Holly, and Kane.

Check out Ozzy’s acceptance speech: