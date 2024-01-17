Some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll have been assembled for the inaugural Pandemonium festival.

A rock festival for diehard fans of the genre, Pandemonium 2024 heads to Melbourne, Sydney, Gold Coast, and Bribie Island in late April (see full dates below).

Wherever you look, the lineup has a classic rock artist that will get fans of all ages excited.

Shock rocker Alice Cooper, iconic punks Dead Kennedys, post-punk favourites Gang of Four, and the one and only Blondie will be performing at the festival. Placebo, Deep Purple, Wheatus, The Psychedelic Furs, and Palaye Royale also feature on the bill.

Flying the flag for Australia will be Wolfmother, Cosmic Psychos, and Gyroscope, while Thai solo artist Petch will also be at Pandemonium.

You can check out the full lineup below. All artists will appear at each festival date, except Blondie who will be absent from the Bribie Island show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, January 30th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Monday, January 22nd at 9am local time. Money from each ticket sold will be donated to Legacy, Wounded Heroes, and Top Blokes, with the Sydney show taking place on ANZAC Day.

The artists will perform across two massive stages at Pandemonium 2024, and fans can expect to hear timeless rock hits such as “Teenage Dirtbag”, “Love My Way”, “Holiday in Cambodia”, and many more.

Pandemonium 2024

Presented by Apex Entertainment

Pre-sale begins Monday, January 22nd (9am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, January 30th (9am local time)

Tickets available via pandemonium.rocks

Saturday, April 20th

Caribbean Gardens, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, April 25th

The Domain, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 27th

Doug Jennings Park, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, April 28th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island*

* Blondie not performing

Lineup

Alice Cooper | Blondie | Placebo | Deep Purple | Wheatus

The Psychedelic Furs | Dead Kennedys | Gang of Four | Palaye Royale

Wolfmother | Cosmos Psychos | Gyroscope | Petch