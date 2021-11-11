K-pop star Park Yoochun, formerly of TVXQ and JYJ, has been ordered by a South Korean court to suspend all his activities in the industry.

On November 10th, the Seoul Central District Court approved an appeal by Yesperar that orders Park Yoochun to suspend all his involvement in broadcasting and entertainment projects.

In a statement, the court said: “Until the final judgment is made for the case, Park Yoochun may not produce albums or videos, appear in advertisements or commercials, engage in character business, make broadcast appearances, or carry out entertainment activities for a third party other than Yesperar.”

The order comes in the light of recent developments in Park’s court case regarding contract violations and false claims. According to Park’s agency, Re:Cielo – with whom he has been since 2020 – the star signed a management contract with a Japanese agency while still being associated with Re:Cielo.

Park, however, maintains that he terminated his contract with Re:Cielo in light of not having been paid his due wages for almost two years. With the star’s permission, Yesperar stepped in and took over his management during the proceedings.

In another statement released through a Japanese news outlet, Park also accused Re:Cielo’s CEO of embezzling funds from the company. Re:Cielo and the company’s CEO have since refuted all claims.

This is not the first time Park has been embroiled in controversy – in 2019, Park was indicted for ingested methamphetamine with a former girlfriend. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison with a two year probation.

