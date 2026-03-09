The new Peaky Blinders film features Amy Taylor and more.

The soundtrack for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which premiered in the UK earlier this month ahead of its global release on Netflix, features the Amyl and the Sniffers’ singer performing “Nobody’s Son” alongside Fontaines D.C. drummer Tom Coll and more.

The soundtrack, which is led by composers Martin Slattery and Antony Genn alongside Grian Chatten, another Fontaines D.C. member, also features a reworking of Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand”, which also happens to be the Peaky Blinders theme song.

Listen to the full soundtrack below.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man sees Cillian Murphy reprise his role as Tommy Shelby. He’s joined in the spinoff film by the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, and Barry Keoghan.

The official synopsis reads: “Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.

“With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons and choose whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground.”

In a mostly positive review, Variety said that the film “has an efficient, businesslike way with the story at hand, however silly it might be. And the film works its way toward a finale of more stoic pathos than might be expected from such a canny franchise extension. Dab your eyes with your ties if you must, gents, but keep your vests buttoned.”

In other Taylor news, a civil harassment restraining order petition put forward by a US photographer against Amyl’s frontwoman was rejected by an LA court.

The petition was filed by photographer Jamie Nelson in December in the LA Superior Court. Nelson described herself as the creator and sole copyright holder of a photographic series of Taylor titled Champagne Problems, which was published in Vogue Portugal in July 2025.

She said her work was used without permission after one of the images was shared publicly by a third party linked to Taylor, prompting her to issue cease-and-desist notices to all parties, including Taylor and Amyl and the Sniffers.