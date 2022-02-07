It’s been almost three decades since The Who singer Pete Townshend last released a solo album but it seems like the wait for a follow-up might soon be over.

The rocker was spotted in the recording studio alongside session bassist Guy Pratt (he’s worked with the likes of Pink Floyd and The Smiths) and drummer Ged Lynch (frequent collaborator with Peter Gabriel) over the weekend.

Their studio meeting came to light when Pratt posted a picture of the trio on social media. “To say the last couple of days has been beyond magical would be an understatement,” he captioned his Twitter post.

There was a lot of appetite for their collaboration in the comments. “Proper rhythm section. Living the dream!” wrote one Twitter user. “New Who line up?” queried another. “It’s nothing undeserved, just wondering why Pete left it so long,” wrote someone else.

To say the last couple of days recording has been beyond magical would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/GFlzPbXyyF — Guy Pratt 🇪🇺Mask Wearer.Boosted. (@guypratt) February 5, 2022 Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Well that should get hopes high for some new Townshend solo material. His last solo album came back in 1993 with the release of Psychoderelict, although he did release several live and compilation albums in the intervening few decades.

His most recent solo release was the 2015 compilation Truancy: The Very Best of Pete Townshend, which included the new songs ‘Guantanamo’ and ‘How Can I Help You’.

Townshend has also kept himself busy with The Who. In 2019, the legendary British band released their 12th studio album Who, their first album since 2006’s Endless Wire. It featured Townshend and Roger Daltrey as a duo and reached number three on the U.K. Album Chart.

Both parties have been conflicted about the possibility of a 13th album: Townshend teased the idea last February, while Daltrey followed that by insisting he was reluctant to make another album as The Who due to there not being a “record market anymore.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Guantanamo’ by Pete Townshend: