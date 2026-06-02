The trailer has been released for the new Peter Frampton documentary.

Directed by Frampton’s longtime bandleader Rob Author, the doco, simply titled Frampton, looks back at the titular musician’s heyday.

In 1976, Frampton could reasonably claim to be the biggest artist in the world. His concert album, Frampton Comes Alive!, for example, outsold heavyweights like Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, and Led Zeppelin, spending 10 weeks atop the Billboard charts that year.

A little over a decade later, however, Frampton’s career collapsed, and he became a member of David Bowie’s backing band. It took until the 1990s for Frampton to rebuild his reputation as a major artist on the touring circuit, on which he continued to play into the 2020s.

Frampton premieres this week (June 4th) at the Tribeca Festival, and you can watch the doco’s trailer below.

“He was the guy going on the rocket where no other rocket had gone,” iconic filmmaker Cameron Crowe says in the trailer. “This is the peak of rock, right here.”

The doco also features interviews with the likes of Tom Morello, Kate Hudson, Ringo Starr, Sheryl Crow, Alice Cooper, Herb Alpert, Roger Daltrey, Nancy Wilson, Julian Frampton, Mia Frampton, Jade Frampton, Rob Arthur, and Frampton himself.

Frampton has been off the road since late last year following a lengthy battle with Inclusion Body Myositis, and he currently has no dates in his calendar. He will, however, attend the Tribeca Festival for his doco’s premiere.

In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, Frampton opened up about the subsequent difficulties he experienced post-Frampton Comes Alive!.

“It’s a phenomenon that if something gets so big, for whatever reason, and it is worldwide, it becomes in your face until you get to the point where you can’t stand to listen to it anymore,” he told the publication.

“I truly believe we got to that point. And hey, I was dying to hear myself on the radio and then it got to the point where I thought, ‘I wish they wouldn’t play me so much.’”