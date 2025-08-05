Pierce the Veil have confirmed in an Australian headline tour for 2026.

The San Diego outfit will bring the I Can’t Hear You world tour to Australia next April, with shows confirmed for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The trio will be joined by fellow US acts, Movements and Jack Kays.

The tour has been teased in recent weeks, with Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena even getting in on the action over the weekend.

The band are riding high following the deluxe edition release of their 2023 album The Jaws of Life, which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and hit No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Since then, they’ve been on a massive 46-date global trek with the ‘I Can’t Hear You World Tour’, treating fans to a setlist that spans their entire discography.

“We’re thrilled to announce the I CAN’T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR. Nearly two decades in the making, this tour is a monument to everything we’ve built with our fans,” the band said. “These shows will honour our roots, spanning all five albums and the music that brought us here. We’re bringing to life the songs you’ve been waiting to hear in some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Madison Square Garden, The Forum, Red Rocks, and Wembley Arena. This will be our largest, loudest, and most unforgettable tour yet.”

Tickets for I Can’t Hear You World Tour – Australia 2026 are available starting with Artist presale tickets, Wednesday, August 6 at 9am running until Friday, August 8 at 9am.

General public tickets on sale Friday, August 8 at 10am local time. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

PIERCE THE VEIL

I CAN’T HEAR YOU WORLD TOUR

AUSTRALIA 2026

With Movements and Jack Kays

Presented by Live Nation

Wednesday, April 8th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Friday, April 10th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, April 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, April 14th

The Drive, Adelaide

Thursday, April 16th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth