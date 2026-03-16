Created In Partnership With Chivas Regal

Like a car tearing around Albert Park Lake, race week in Melbourne has zoomed past.

Across the city, the annual motorsport event brought with it a familiar Melbourne energy: packed trams, die-hard fans in team merch, high-octane racing, and late-night parties that kept the celebrations going long after the chequered flag dropped. One of the most exclusive took place at Mr Mills.

Located in the laneway by Hyde Melbourne Place, the bar became a go-to destination across the race weekend thanks to a crystal-themed takeover celebrating Chivas Regal CrystalGold. On Sunday night, the venue hosted an exclusive post-race party, drawing a guest list of actresses, content creators and media personalities looking to unwind after a huge day trackside. Maia Mitchell, the Australian star of the Artful Dodger, was in attendance alongside influencers including Rowi Singh, Carmen Azzopardi, Maxine Wylde, Josh Carroll, Brandon Scott, Mick Maio and model Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The dancefloor stayed packed as Melbourne electronic duo Set Mo took over DJ duties, joined by Alec Smith and Verde. The celebrations followed a dramatic race, giving the city one last reason to toast before the week wrapped for another year.

The party also doubled as the in-venue debut for Chivas Regal CrystalGold, the first-ever crystal-clear spirit from a whisky house, in Melbourne over the March weekend. Bottles were carried down to the party by dancers and appeared throughout the venue as both décor and centrepieces. Alongside the crystal decorations, chessboards with gold and platinum pieces were scattered across tables.

Behind the bar, the drink of the night was the Red Apple and Macadamia Old Fashioned, built around the new spirit. Guests could also order the Chivas Regal CrystalGold Leclerc Spritz, a sparkling twist on the Italian classic created in collaboration with Charles Leclerc, blending lime, elderflower, Champagne and soda.

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Attendees danced to Set Mo, sipped on cocktails, and closed out another adrenaline-fuelled race weekend, Melbourne style.

To find out more about Chivas Regal CrystalGold, visit the website.

Image Credit: Jordan Price, Salt House Agency