Are you in the mood for a journey? Good, because Perth’s Cloning have just shared the immersive video for their latest single, ‘All Rise’.

If you’ve not heard of WA’s Cloning, then you’re one of the lucky folks who are about to have your life changed by this powerful outfit.

Having unleashed their debut EP back in 2019, the group quickly earned some well-deserved accolades from every direction, with their mystifying mix of indie, trip-hop, shoegaze, and alt-rock dazzling all that gave them a listen.

Now, the four-piece have just shared their latest track, ‘All Rise’, which saw them working with Dave Parkin (Gyroscope, Karnivool) and Brian Lucey (Cage The Elephant, Arctic Monkeys, Royal Blood) to create an atmospheric tune that ever so slowly grows on you.

Paying homage to the likes of Portishead and showing clear influences from greats like Radiohead, ‘All Rise’ makes extensive reference to Nordic mythology in its lyrics, turning it into something as mysterious as it is inviting.

“‘All Rise’ is about how groups of people can think their intentions are purer than they actually are, and end up committing morally questionable acts in the name of their chosen cause,” explains guitarist and lead vocalist Felix Parker. “It’s also about what gets left in the wake of pursuing a goal and how noble intentions can be corrupted by the pursuit of this goal.

“The imagery in the lyrics is influenced by Nordic mythology and stories about the Yggdrasil which is a mythical ash tree at the centre of the cosmos. I read way too much as a kid and a lot of that just seems to naturally flow into my lyrics.”

To add to this powerful track, Cloning have also crafted a fantastically endearing music video, that helps put the clip into context. Following along in the theme of Nordic mythology, the entire clip was designed, directed, and filmed by the group themselves, with over 40 hours of footage filmed across one weekend, and almost setting Felix’s living room on fire.

“We wanted to create visuals that complemented the lyrics and the myths they were influenced by,” Felix explains. “We came up with the concept first and were trying to think about how we could pull it off.

“We thought about hiring an animator to make an animation video at first, but we couldn’t afford it. Bevan made stop motion videos as a kid and does photography in his spare time, so we decided to make the video ourselves using claymation.”

“And we are really happy that we decided to do it ourselves because we ended up making something that is way more us than if someone else had done it,” adds guitarist Bevan Green, “But it definitely pushed the limits of our sanity.

“We spent ages gluing fake leaves to sticks to make trees which is really finicky when you’re dealing with things this small. And we had to be careful when filming not to move the clay figures in the wrong way or knock the camera, because one dodgy photo would ruin the hundreds of photos we had already taken up to that point for the scene.”

With its seemingly-innocent exterior, the clip evokes memories of claymation cartoons enjoyed by children the world over, though its seemingly dark undertones harken back to the likes of Radiohead’s ‘Burn The Witch’.

It’s rare that an amazing musical composition is able to be backed up by an equally powerful film clip, but then again, it appears that Cloning themselves are a rare band whose talent is unmatched.

‘All Rise’ is officially released on February 3rd, but you can check out the video for it below. If you like what you’re hearing, you can catch the group playing a launch show in Scarborough on March 13th, with details below.

Check out the video for ‘All Rise’ by Cloning:

Cloning ‘All Rise’ Launch Show

Friday, March 13th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA (18+)

Tickets: Oztix