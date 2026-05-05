Public Image Ltd (PiL), the iconic band led by John Lydon, has announced a run of special Australian and New Zealand shows as part of their global ‘This Is Not… The Final PiL Tour’.

Following sold-out legs in Europe and North America in 2026, the band will bring their sound, raw energy, and genre-defying performance to Australian audiences for the first time since 2013 and in New Zealand for the first time since 1989.

Fans can expect a setlist spanning PiL’s formidable catalogue, including groundbreaking early works like Public Image and Metal Box.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Powerstation on January, 20th, 2027 before shows in Brisbane on January 22nd, Sydney on January 23rd, Melbourne on January 24th, Adelaide on January 26th, and Perth on January 28th.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am (local) on Tuesday, May 12th. A Presale will run from 9am (local) on Friday, May 8th – sign up here.

The current line-up features frontman (and former Sex Pistols frontman) John Lydon (vocals), alongside long-standing members Bruce Smith (drums), Lu Edmonds (guitar), and Scott Firth (bass). Together, they’ve been delivering the heavy, hypnotic grooves and confrontational edge that have defined PiL since their formation in 1978.

Formed by Lydon after the Sex Pistols, Public Image Ltd redefined post-punk with their fusion of dub, rock, electronics, and avant-garde experimentation. With a career spanning over four decades and a string of influential albums, PiL remain true to their ethos: “This is not a rehearsal.”

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They continue to push boundaries as one of the most influential and unpredictable forces in modern music. Never content to repeat themselves, the band remains a vital, living entity.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

PUBLIC IMAGE LTD AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2027

Wednesday, January 20th

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Friday, January 22nd

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, January 23rd

The Enmore, Sydney NSW

Sunday, January 24th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, January 26th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, January 28th

The Astor, Perth WA