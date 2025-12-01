Radiohead have postponed two upcoming Copenhagen concerts after frontman Thom Yorke was diagnosed with an extreme throat infection that has rendered him unable to perform.

The band announced the disappointing news via social media (as per Rolling Stone), revealing that their Royal Arena shows originally scheduled for December 1st-2nd will now take place on December 15th-16th instead. The postponement comes as Yorke undergoes treatment for what the band described as “an extreme throat infection which has made it impossible for him to sing.”

“We are devastated to have to postpone these two shows at such short notice,” Radiohead shared in their statement. The band expressed hope that Yorke will recover sufficiently to perform the remaining Copenhagen dates on December 4th-5th as planned.

The rescheduling means Radiohead’s Copenhagen performances will now bookend their four-night stint at Berlin’s Uber Arena, which runs from December 8th-12th . This adjustment comes during what marks the band’s highly anticipated return to live performance after a seven-year hiatus.

“We have been so blown away by the audience reactions on these dates and are loving being back on stage again,” the band continued in their statement. “Needless to say, we feel terrible that we have been forced to postpone these shows.”

The current tour began in November with performances across Madrid, Bologna, and London, generating significant excitement amongst longtime fans.

Their four sold-out London shows at the O2 Arena proved particularly memorable, breaking an attendance record previously held by Metallica.

The band’s return to touring followed what drummer Philip Selway described as spontaneous rehearsals in 2024. “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it,” Selway explained in September. “After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

Selway’s comments also hinted at the organic nature of their touring decision, noting how rehearsals “made us want to play some shows together.” However, he remained cautious about future plans, stating “for now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”