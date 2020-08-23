The death of Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali shocked the music world this week, with the musician passing away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Banali was 68 and his influence clearly touched many, as bands from all over the world paid tribute via social media.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Frankie Banali. He was so open in his reports of his illness and seemed to live through his treatments and setbacks bravely and with grace. RIP,” said Paul Stanley.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Frankie Banali. He was so open in his reports of his illness and seemed to live through his treatments and setbacks bravely and with grace. RIP. https://t.co/7C7E4NJf7y — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 21, 2020

“The music world in general and the metal world in particular mourns the loss of both,” wrote Twisted Sister.

“Frankie was an inspiration in his fight to win this and we celebrate his memory tonight with family and friends…”

The Twisted Sister family has just lost another member. Frankie Banali, one of the founding members of Quiet Riot has… Posted by Twisted Sister onFriday, 21 August 2020

“I met Frankie Banali when Poison and Quiet Riot did a small tour together in 1986. Frankie was by far the coolest rockstar I had ever met at that point. We stayed friends since then,” said Poison’s Rikki Rockett on Instagram.

Slash from Guns ‘N Roses posted an image of banali with the simple message “RIP”.

View this post on Instagram RIP #FrankieBanali A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Aug 21, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

“Frankie Banali and the fight that he has endured with cancer for well over a year now, that has taken its toll physically, emotionally and spiritually is now finished. My friend is gone,” said W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless.

Frankie Banali and the fight that he has endured with cancer for well over a year now, that has taken its toll… Posted by W.A.S.P. Nation (Official) onFriday, 21 August 2020

“My hero, mentor, QUIETRIOT brother @FrankieBanali is now resting in peace and pain free. I will post a follow up in days to come as try to process this unmeasurable loss,” said Rudy Sarzo.

My hero, mentor, @QUIETRIOT brother @FrankieBanali is now resting in peace and pain free. I will post a follow up in days to come as try to process this unmeasurable loss. https://t.co/E1dqzJH5ln — Rudy Sarzo (@rudysarzo) August 21, 2020

Banali was first diagnosed with cancer in April of 2019, and was given six months to live by doctors.

“He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could,” said his wife Regina in a statement.