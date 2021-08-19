Content Warning: This article about Germ discusses sexual abuse. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Atlanta rapper Germ says he witnessed his girlfriend, Mariam Abdulrap, get kidnapped at gunpoint hours before she was found dead.

As CBS46 News report, Mariam Abdulrap, a 27-year old bartender, was found dead on Friday, August 13th. Friends and family of Abdulrap say that she was kidnapped in front of her home prior to being murdered.

Atlanta Police have arrested DeMarcus Brinkley in connection to the murder. Investigators are charging him with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

DeMarcus Brinkley has a long criminal history. As CBS46 notes, in 2012, police responded to a child molestation call. Another report in 2013 details that state officers were called in reference to Brinkley “trying to rape a 5-year-old female.” Court documents show Brinkley served time behind bars from 2013 to 2016 for a number of charges including aggravated child molestation.

Following the murder, Georgia State Patrol followed Brinkley on a high-speed chase that resulted with him in the hospital. He was transferred to the Fulton County jail on Tuesday, August 17th and waived his first court appearance the day following.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN View this post on Instagram A post shared by @germ

Atlanta authorities have released a 911 phone call from Germs, real name Jerry Antoine, who claims to have witnessed the abduction of Abdulrabm. Germ told authorities that he saw his girlfriend pull up to the residence before she was forced into an SUV by an armed gunman.

“My girlfriend just got out of a car and somebody just came and kidnapped her and left,” Germ told the dispatcher in the morning of August 13th. “I just watched her get kidnapped from in front of my house!”

Hours later, 911 received a call from another man reporting that he had found a woman’s body face-down outside an abandoned home.

“She does not appear to be breathing,” the man told the operator. “This is somebody’s baby.” The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed Abdulrabm was shot multiple times.

Germ took to Instagram over the weekend to share a tribute post, mourning the death of Abdulrabm. “IMA MAKE SURE THEY REMEMBER HOW SELFLESS ND HAPPY YOU WERE,” he wrote. “YOU DIDNT DESERVE THIS.”