With just a few months to go now, the annual rumour mill is in overdrive as reports of the 2020 Coachella lineup begin to leak ahead of its official announcement.

For years now, California’s Coachella has served as one of the biggest music festivals in the world. Having first debuted back in 1999, the festival has occurred annually since 2001, attracting some of the biggest names in the world in the process.

In fact, as it has expanded, it’s become something of a rite of passage for many American music fans, while countless other audience members attend from all around the world – eager to be a part of a piece of annual music history.

As one would expect though, the question of just who headlines the three-day festival always comes into play, with theories, rumours, and fake lineup posters flooding the internet.

While the initial rumours of Childish Gambino, Kanye West, and Justin Timberlake actually ended up being far more accurate than what we ended up with in 2019, it seems as though early predictions have been more and more on the money as time goes by.

Now though, it seems that we might have an idea of some of the big names joining this year’s bill.

Check out ‘In My Room’ by Frank Ocean:

As Consequence Of Sound reports, sources have confirmed to them that Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott are set to serve as the headliners of the 2020 festival.

However, it doesn’t end there, with the likes of My Chemical Romance, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, and Australian icon Flume all set to join the lineup.

Interestingly, this proposed lineup does seem to match up with a supposedly official lineup poster that had been doing the rounds online days earlier. Of course, there’s every chance the poster was mocked up based on rumours and innuendo from online commentators.

As it stands, there official Coachella lineup is expected sometime within the next couple of weeks. At the current time, only Rage Against The Machine are confirmed to be on the lineup, with the group revealing their appearance as part of a reunion announcement last year.

Having headlined the first festival back in 1999, the group played the first show of their reformation at the festival in 2007, with a 2020 appearance serving as the next logical step.

Here’s hoping those claims of the band appearing on the Splendour In The Grass lineup end up holding true as well.

Check out ‘Killing In The Name’ by Rage Against The Machine: