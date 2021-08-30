Melbourne singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brigitte Bardini woke up in a sweat after what she can only describe as an apocalyptic dream. The experience tilted the core of being.

“I just remember understanding how vulnerable I was; how vulnerable we all are as human beings. I was kind of at a crossroads at that point. That’s when I decided to make music the sole thing in my life.” As life as we knew it changed amid COVID-19, Brigitte Bardini harnessed her self-determination. She learned Ableton, crafted a collection of 14 journey-catapulting tracks, and last week released her debut album Stellar Lights.

“I had a lot that I needed to get down and I remember the songs coming out really fast,” she says. “There would be consecutive days where I would be like, ‘I’ve got a new one’. It felt weird when I was slowing down. I was like, ‘Have I lost it?'”

Having already released three singles to date – ‘Wild Ride’, ‘Heartbreaker’, and ‘Aphrodite’ — Stellar Lights arrives with honesty at its core and a private universe to unfold.

“The thing I learnt in creating these songs was to always be honest,” Bardini says. “No matter how silly it may sound, or how brutal it may sound, how over-dramatic, just be honest. I knew that would work. Because I can always hear in a song when I’m not being honest. You can tell in your head when you’re holding back something. I always make something that’s the best when I’m hitting a nerve.”

Stream Brigitte Bardini’s LP Stellar Lights below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much

Stream Brigitte Bardini’s LP Stellar Lights:

“Ever since we were first introduced to the world of Brigitte Bardini last year, it was clear that we were on the cusp of witnessing something truly special. Armed with an innate knack for composition, and one of the smoothest voices around, debut album Stellar Lights is a journey into the transcendent, with every moment one that feels impossible not to cherish.”

– Tyler Jenke

“Stellar Lights is a dreamscape. Brigitte Bardini’s songwriting is nuanced and gorgeous. Gauzy, delicate melodies unfurl in a way that feels labyrinthine. It is a genuinely exciting release.”

– Geordie Gray

Stellar Lights is out now via Spotify and by digital and physical media via Brigitte Bardini’s website.

Check out Brigitte Bardini’s ‘Heartbreaker’: