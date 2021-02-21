Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Last month, Tash Sultana was announced as Rolling Stone Australia‘s March cover artist. This month, they’ve released one of the most beautiful records ever to be gifted from one of our global exports, Terra Firma.

The gender fluid multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, producer and engineer from Melbourne has found a home within themselves on this follow-up to #1 ARIA Australian Album Flow State. Featuring vivid multi-dimensional arrangements, hit singles like ‘Pretty Lady’ and ‘Beyond the Pine’, and stunning collaborations with acts like Jerome Farah and Matt Corby, the album is the soundtrack for the road to peace.

Check out Tash Sultana’s clip for ‘Pretty Lady’:

Stream Tash Sultana’s second album below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Tash Sultana’s LP Terra Firma:

“When Tash Sultana blew the world away with debut album Flow State, it was always clear that stakes would be high for its follow-up. After years spent touring the world, the long-awaited arrival of Terra Firma sees Tash expectedly knocking it out of the park. With masterful compositions and passionate performances, Terra Firma is an evolutionary step for Tash, and quite possibly their best work to date.”

– Tyler Jenke

“Terra Firma is an album of personal reckoning. Across fourteen luscious, deeply-personal tracks, Sultana mediates on mental health, grappling with identity amid newfound fame, and sweet, painful love. It’s Tash at their most vulnerable.”

– Geordie Gray

Check out Tash Sultana’s clip for ‘Beyond the Pine’:

