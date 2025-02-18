Anoraks will have a field day at Record Store Day 2025.

When the 18th edition of RSD rolls around on Saturday, April 12th, vinyl hunters will have a chance to score special editions by such homegrown acts as Pond, The Saints, The Grogans and even that world-beating blue heeler, “Bluey“.

More than 200 stores nationwide will throw their doors open for RSD 2025, an annual celebration of independent music retail and the glorious times that can be had in a record shop.

As usual, music fans can score hidden treasures in the form of special wax releases and exclusives, with Dannii Minogue, Ninajirachi, Olana Janfa, Heavy Moss and Maddy Jane among the Australian acts dropping goodies.

Perth prog-rock masters Pond will issue a collection of songs from 2008 – 2010. But only for Record Store Day.

“Have you ever watched the movie Empire Records?,” remarks frontman Nicholas Allbrook. “Have you gazed upon the cover of DJ Shadow’s album Endtroducing? Going to the record store is one of life’s greatest, most wholesome pleasures, and if it too gets gobbled up into our phones along with banking, dating and reading, then we are a very, very poxy species indeed.”

The announcement today, February 19th of the Australian release lineup follows the international reveal, which includes RSD gems from Charli XCX, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, The Cure, Sugababes and more.

Kicking off in 2008, RSD is a global campaign designed to welcome music fans to come browse independent retailers and spend some cash.

The carrots are many and varied, from rare and limited-edition vinyl, live performances, special events, artist signings, and more.

Beyond the records though, reads a statement from organisers, “the event underscores the essential role of record store staff in preserving our music culture and fostering community connections, shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the music industry who champion new music, share their expertise, and help keep vinyl culture alive, one record at a time.”

Last year’s Aussie treasure trove included releases from Montaigne, The Wiggles and Ian Moss.

Future announcements will be made ahead of Record Store Day 2025. Visit recordstoreday.com.au for more. And click here for the directory of participating stores.

RSD AUSTRALIAN RELEASE LIST 2025

Beth and Blue

I Love You 7″

Impressed Recordings

Bluey

Burger Dog / Bluey Theme Tune 7”

Picture Disc – Demon Records

Dannii Minogue

Neon Nights Remixed 12”

London Records

Heavy Moss

Summa / Morning Milk 7”

p(doom)/Tweak Distribution

Loose Content

Costumes 12”

Impressed Recordings

Maddy Jane

I Am Woman 7”

Impressed Recordings

Ninajirachi

girl EDM 12”

NLV Records

Olana Janfa

Chicken On Bike / Skillful Man 7”

NLV Records

Pond

The Early Years: 2008 – 2010 2 x LP

Spinning Top Records

The Grogans

Twangs n’ Cans / Cacteyed 12”

Cousin Will Records/Tweak Distribution

The Saints

Paralytic Tonight, Dublin Tomorrow 12”

The Saints Music