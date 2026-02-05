A number of Australian artists have announced special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2026.

Arriving on Saturday, April 18th, Record Store Day is the world’s largest celebration of the independent music space. It champions record stores, which are so much more than retail spaces. They are also enduring community hubs, where shared musical passion forges deep connections that digital, algorithm-driven platforms often fail to replicate.

Today, the veil has been lifted on the enormous first batch of Australian Record Store Day releases, including from iconic electropop duo Empire of the Sun; Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal, Torres Strait Islander songwriter and performer Kee’ahn; electronic dance afficionados Crooked Colours; famed indie-rock staples Holy Holy and Spacey Jane; singer-songwriter Ruel; a spectacular collaboration between Mutti Mutti songwriter Kutcha Edwards and the Melbourne Youth Orchestra; and a live compilation from NSW record store Hiss & Crackle.

Check out the list of announced releases below, and stay tuned for more.

Holy Holy’s inclusion feels particularly special. Following the 2025 announcement of their indefinite hiatus, the band are sharing a vinyl debut of Sweet Bitter Sweet exclusively for Record Store Day. Originally released digitally in 2025, the vinyl is split into two distinct halves, with five newly written songs alongside five reimagined versions of beloved tracks drawn from across the band’s 14-year career. According to the band, the release is “an intimate parting gift for fans.”

Previous years have seen releases issued by Ninajirachi, Ruel, You Am I, Pond, The Grogans, Olana Janfa, Beth and Blue, Heavy Moss, Ella Thompson, Ocean Alley, Underground Lovers, Montaigne, Tasman Keith, Confidence Man, Peking Duk and Darren Hayes collaboration, The Wiggles, Bluey and more.

Since its inception in 2008, Record Store Day has grown into a global centrepiece of independent music retail. The day continues to support music communities, labels, and emerging and established artists, while highlighting our local indie record stores’ unique role as cultural hubs and community spaces.

RECORD STORE DAY RELEASES 2026 (A-Z):

Bluey

Up Here, Limited Zoetrope Picture Disc Vinyl

Crooked Colours

Vera, 12” Purple Splash Edition

Sweat It Out

Empire Of The Sun

WALKING ON A DREAM, EXPANDED EDITION

Universal

Holy Holy

Sweet Bitter Sweet, red and blue marble vinyl

Sony Music Australia

Kee’ahn

for me, for you x, Vinyl

Northside Records

Kutcha Edwards with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra

Warta-Kiki, Blue Vinyl

JUPiTA

iO. DELUXE, vinyl, slipmat & stickers

Ruel

What It Sounds Like, Vinyl

Recess Records

Saint Ergo

Lived Experience, Vinyl

Spacey Jane

Live At The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW, 2025, Limited Coke Bottle Green Coloured Vinyl

Starley

Call On Me, 12” Single Picture Disc

Central Station Records

Live At Hiss & Crackle

Volume 1, Vinyl, Various Artists

Hiss & Crackle Records

+ more to come