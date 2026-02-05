A number of Australian artists have announced special vinyl releases for Record Store Day 2026.
Arriving on Saturday, April 18th, Record Store Day is the world’s largest celebration of the independent music space. It champions record stores, which are so much more than retail spaces. They are also enduring community hubs, where shared musical passion forges deep connections that digital, algorithm-driven platforms often fail to replicate.
Today, the veil has been lifted on the enormous first batch of Australian Record Store Day releases, including from iconic electropop duo Empire of the Sun; Kuku Yalanji, Jirrbal, Torres Strait Islander songwriter and performer Kee’ahn; electronic dance afficionados Crooked Colours; famed indie-rock staples Holy Holy and Spacey Jane; singer-songwriter Ruel; a spectacular collaboration between Mutti Mutti songwriter Kutcha Edwards and the Melbourne Youth Orchestra; and a live compilation from NSW record store Hiss & Crackle.
Check out the list of announced releases below, and stay tuned for more.
Holy Holy’s inclusion feels particularly special. Following the 2025 announcement of their indefinite hiatus, the band are sharing a vinyl debut of Sweet Bitter Sweet exclusively for Record Store Day. Originally released digitally in 2025, the vinyl is split into two distinct halves, with five newly written songs alongside five reimagined versions of beloved tracks drawn from across the band’s 14-year career. According to the band, the release is “an intimate parting gift for fans.”
Previous years have seen releases issued by Ninajirachi, Ruel, You Am I, Pond, The Grogans, Olana Janfa, Beth and Blue, Heavy Moss, Ella Thompson, Ocean Alley, Underground Lovers, Montaigne, Tasman Keith, Confidence Man, Peking Duk and Darren Hayes collaboration, The Wiggles, Bluey and more.
Since its inception in 2008, Record Store Day has grown into a global centrepiece of independent music retail. The day continues to support music communities, labels, and emerging and established artists, while highlighting our local indie record stores’ unique role as cultural hubs and community spaces.
RECORD STORE DAY RELEASES 2026 (A-Z):
Bluey
Up Here, Limited Zoetrope Picture Disc Vinyl
Crooked Colours
Vera, 12” Purple Splash Edition
Sweat It Out
Empire Of The Sun
WALKING ON A DREAM, EXPANDED EDITION
Universal
Holy Holy
Sweet Bitter Sweet, red and blue marble vinyl
Sony Music Australia
Kee’ahn
for me, for you x, Vinyl
Northside Records
Kutcha Edwards with the Melbourne Youth Orchestra
Warta-Kiki, Blue Vinyl
JUPiTA
iO. DELUXE, vinyl, slipmat & stickers
Ruel
What It Sounds Like, Vinyl
Recess Records
Saint Ergo
Lived Experience, Vinyl
Spacey Jane
Live At The Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW, 2025, Limited Coke Bottle Green Coloured Vinyl
Starley
Call On Me, 12” Single Picture Disc
Central Station Records
Live At Hiss & Crackle
Volume 1, Vinyl, Various Artists
Hiss & Crackle Records
+ more to come