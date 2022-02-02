A leak for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ rumoured new single has just dropped on the band’s subreddit by u/Keevie_1.

Not only did Keevie drop the name of the rumoured single ‘Black Summer’ they also showed off the song’s artwork. The image is reminiscent of a late-night out at a dive bar, with the soft neon light of the sign giving off a gentle glow.

Many users in the comments of Keevie’s post were skeptical of the post’s credibility, as it was posted on the subreddit with no source and Keevie was nowhere to be found when it came to defending their claim of a new single. On the other side, many users found the speculation to be exciting such as u/SilkAlmondVanilla.

“You guys, this is a really fun time to be in this sub.

I know people get frustrated about the endless speculation, but honestly the buildup to an album is probably the most fun time to be a fan — especially when it’s John’s first album with the band in 16 years. When the album comes out, some people are gonna love it and others will be disappointed. It will be fun too — but right now it’s pure anticipation. Soak it in”

Another Reddit user, PauloDapper, expressed a great deal of confidence in the release of the rumoured track as they claimed to have an inside source.

“According to a source related to JF Effects, the staff at Warner Bros. Brazil has already listened to the song and confirmed its release this week.

SPOILER: These sources have found that the song’s chorus starts with Anthony Kiedis singing something like “Never is a long time in summer” which John Frusciante follows backing vocals. The chord progression of the chorus would be D#m – A#m – Db – Ab.”

This anticipation comes off the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ announcement of a global stadium tour, set to kick off in Seville, Spain on June 4th and end in Arlington, Texas on September 18th. Many notable names are set to perform as openers for the tour including The Strokes, St. Vincent, and A$AP Rocky.