Aussie musician Reigan has taken to Instagram to express her disappointment at not being invited to this year’s ARIA Awards ceremony, despite her voice being featured on one of the tracks nominated for an award.

The musical moniker of Reigan Derry, the mononymous musician took to Instagram this evening to discuss the litany of issues that surrounded the track ‘Dreams’ by Jolyon Petch — a song which reportedly features Reigan’s uncredited vocals.

‘Dreams’ is nominated for Best Dance Release at the 2021 ARIA awards. The track, released in April 2021, was Jolyon’s first song to peak inside the ARIA Top 50 singles chart. Starting in the month of August 2021, ‘Dreams’ was the most played song on Australian radio, spending six weeks at the number one spot.

The track, a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’, features vocal contributions from Derry.

“Sitting at home watching the ARIA awards. It’s such a weird feeling cos I should be so excited and proud, but I feel so invisible and powerless,” Reigan began.

“I’ve been told not to talk about it, but I’m honestly so upset about it. I really want to share what’s happened.

“The song ‘Dreams’ by Jolyon Petch is sung by me and was recorded by me. What you hear on the track is what I recorded in the very room I am in right now. I should be celebrating my only ARIA nomination in my whole life of singing, except the “artist” Jolyon Petch refuses to credit me.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“My name isn’t on ‘Dreams’ and I have been reluctant and scared to talk about it because I have felt embarrassed and been exhausted by the whole situation. The last few months have been some of the most painful, consuming, and expensive months of my life. Right now, instead of celebrating being a platinum-selling, ARIA-nominated artist, I have been silenced, bullied, insulted, and belittled.”

Yet another reason to boycott the @ARIA_Official awards🙄 Dreams by @jolyonpetch has been one of the most well known songs on Aus radio this year and he refuses to credit the singer @ReiganOfficial at all! Reigan wasnt even invited to the ARIAs despite her song being nominated https://t.co/spGhRkXoMY — tee ☁️ jade thirlwall enthusiast (@sorryboutitjeed) November 24, 2021

“Jolyon Petch released ‘Dreams’ without my consent and without written agreement. When I first flagged this I thought it was a simple misunderstanding and I never could have imagined what was to follow.

“It has now been more that 2 months since I asked Jolvon to acknowledge me and credit me on a song that is solely sung by me.”

Elsewhere in the statement, Reigan went on to accuse both Jolyon Petch and TMRW Music of “copyright infringement.”

“Jolyon then released ‘Dreams’ through TMRW without further consultation. He did not include me in the artists agreement. He did not get consent to use my vocals,” she wrote. “We did not have any other kind of written agreement. There was no contract. There was no licensing fee. There has been no conversations about percentages or name features for ‘Dreams”‘ at all.”

You can read her entire statement below.