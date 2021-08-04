She got paid what she was owed. According to a new report by Forbes, Rihanna is now officially a billionaire.

Cardi B predicted it already earlier this year when she called Rihanna a ‘whole billionaire’, only now it’s official. A bitch has her money: pop-star and beauty mogul Rihanna is now officially a part of the billionaire club.

As a new report by Forbes states, Rihanna has become a second-richest female entertainer in the world, trailing only behind Oprah Winfrey. Obviously, while her music has played a part, much of her wealth is thanks to the massive success of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty accounts for more than half of Rihanna’s $1.7 billion USD net worth, at $1.4 billion USD. The brand itself — in which Rihanna has a 50% ownership stake, with the other half being luxury goods powerhouse LVMH — is valued at $2.8 million USD.

The rest of it is accredited to her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty — worth $270 million USD with a 30% ownership stake for Rihanna — and her career in music.

While we are still awaiting an update on new music from Rihanna — whenever you’re ready and comfortable, my queen! — after 2016’s Anti, it’s not surprising that Fenty Beauty has led Rihanna to break the billionaire ceiling.

Making Rihanna one of the most successful beauty entrepreneurs in the world, Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty launched with and stick stringently to their commitment to inclusivity and diversity. From featuring models of diverse skin colors, body types, and sizes in their advertisements to providing cosmetics for well over 50 skin colors, Rihanna has built a brand that won over not only her massive social media following but also prospective customers.

In its first year of launch, Fenty Beauty soared past the likes of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics to register upwards of $550 million USD in revenue.

Now, we know that Rihanna hates it when people ask about her new album… but if there are any crumbs whatsoever on that end, please pass them our way, ma’am.

