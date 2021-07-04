Robert Fripp and Toyah have unleashed the latest instalment of their ongoing “Sunday Lunch” cover series, this time tackling System of a Down’s mighty ‘Chop Suey.’

True to the unhinged nature of Sunday Lunch sessions, Fripp and Toyah’s rendition of the Toxicity lead single is balls to the wall insanity, with Toyah donning a Mohican-inspired hairstyle and battle facepaint.

“The kitchen trio are back and this really is a belter…..” Willcox captioned the new video. Check it out below.

The pair were accompanied by their mysterious guitar player Sidney Jake, donning his signature gold mask.

Check out Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox cover ‘Chop Suey’ by System of a Down

Over the course of the Sunday Lunch series, Fripp and Wilcox have covered tracks by the likes of Nirvana, Metallica, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters and more.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, Willcox delved into the genesis of the series. “Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” she said. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“The response was so overwhelmingly positive, and now, six months down the line, he can see that it was quite an important thing to do, in that it became a shared experience with an audience that needed to be reminded of the beauty of human laughter.”

