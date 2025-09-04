Foreigner have made a bold public appeal to secure one of the most coveted gigs in entertainment: performing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding.

The legendary rock band published an open letter on Instagram this week, formally volunteering their services as the couple’s wedding band.

“Dear Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” the Instagram post begins, “We know what love is. We spent 40 years figuring it out…and now you guys have too. Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band.”

The timing of Foreigner’s pitch comes just days after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement last week. The NFL star had actually proposed several weeks earlier, right after Swift completed her appearance on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce. During that same podcast recording, Swift also revealed details about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Foreigner’s catalogue certainly includes the romantic anthems that could soundtrack a celebrity wedding of this magnitude.

The band’s extensive repertoire features massive hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You”, both of which would fit seamlessly into any wedding reception playlist.

One fan even had the foresight years ago to mash up some of Swift’s Eighties arena rock-inspired Red tracks with some of Foreigner’s big hits.

The band’s recent career resurgence adds weight to their wedding band proposition. Just last year, Foreigner received their long-awaited induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Sammy Hagar delivering the induction speech. The ceremony featured an impressive tribute performance, with Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, and Slash joining forces to honour the band’s enduring legacy.

Beyond their joint Instagram announcement, Swift has remained relatively quiet about wedding planning details or their search for musical entertainment. The couple’s high-profile status ensures that whatever musical acts they choose will receive significant attention from both fans and industry observers.