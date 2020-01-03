74-year-old Mr. ‘Do You Think I’m Sexy’ Rod Stewart and his son Sean have been ordered to appear in court following an incident on New Year’s Eve.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Stewart and his eldest son were involved in an argument, which escalated after they were denied access to a private NYE event in Palm Beach, Florida.

The probable cause affidavit accuses both of simple battery. The pair were apparently with a group of people and became agitated when they were denied entry at the event held (curiously) at the children’s area of The Breakers, a resort in Palm Beach.

“The group began to get loud and cause a scene, and refused to follow … instructions to leave,” the affidavit stated.

The report says 39-year-old Sean “shoved” an event security guard named Jessie Dixon. Shortly after, Rod punched the guard in the “left ribcage area.”

There is video of the incident, which police say clearly shows Rod and Sean as the “primary aggressors.”

The report stated Rod Stewart then apologised for his actions.

“It was a brief misunderstanding and neither Rod nor Sean were detained,” a source told PEOPLE. “Apologies were exchanged and there were no injuries.”

Rod Stewart’s representative had no comment.

Both Rod and Sean are ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5.

Sean Stewart is also known for his reality TV roles. In 2007, he produced and starred in Sons Of Hollywood about the male spawn of Hollywood’s elite.

In 2008 he joined Celebrity Rehab, and in 2015 starred in Stewarts & Hamiltons, the docuseries which followed the family of George Hamilton and Alana Stewart, alongside his sister Kimberly Stewart.