Sir Rod Stewart has said that he’s worried that the world as we know it is doomed as we have waited far too long to attempt to reverse the devastating effects of climate change.

Speaking to the How to Wow podcast, the 75-year-old rocker revealed that he believes that the COVID pandemic is God’s punishment to humans for the terrible things that they’ve done to the earth.

“I think the good Lord is intent on wiping us all out because we’ve spoiled the earth,” the’ Tonight’s the Night’ hitmaker declared. “We’ve spoiled it. I think it’s too late to turn back now, I think global warming is going to spoil the earth.”

Stewart went on to blame much of the world’s current issues on controversial U.S. president Donald Trump, saying: “I believe we’re too late. … And now with that p**** in the White House, pulling out of the Paris Accord, it’s terrible.”

Many musicians and bands have been forced to cancel or postpone tours as a result of the ongoing pandemic, however, Stewart added that while in lockdown with wife Penny Lancaster, he came up with the idea to hold his own music events on his property in England.

“I have 54 acres here, and I have one field over in the back, and every time me and Penny go over there we go, ‘This would be great for a festival. It’s perfect’. That’s what I’d love to do,” he contemplated, adding, “You’d get 50,000 (people) in there easily.”

Meanwhile, Stewart also discussed another juicy tidbit within the interview – his fall out with fellow music icon, Sir Elton John, which came about when Rod when Elton’s retirement tour was “not rock ‘n’ roll.”

In an attempt to later reach out to the ‘Tiny Dancer’ hitmaker, Stewart said he invited his former friend and his sons over for a game of soccer – but Elton never replied to his email.

“We don’t talk to each other anymore. Big falling out,” Rod said. “Last time I emailed him I said, ‘I’ve got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?’ You know, cos they both love football.”

He added that the lack of response from Elton was upsetting, as the pair used to be “so close”.

