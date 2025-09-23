Ron Sexsmith is making his long awaited return to Australia and New Zealand in 2026.

Celebrating his new album, Hangover Terrace, which came out in August, Sexsmith has announced his tour for April.

Kicking off at Auckland’s Tuning Fork on April 16th, Sexsmith’s tour will then make his way across the Tasman for shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Castlemaine, Adelaide, and Perth. It marks the Canadian singer-songwriter’s first visit to Australia in eleven years.

The album title is a play on Hanover Terrace, the name of which tickled the fancy of Sexsmith’s drummer Don Kerr. He labelled it “Hangover Terrace”- “a lightbulb moment” for Sexsmith who snagged it for the title.

The record, produced by Martin Terefe and released via Cooking Vinyl, includes 14 songs, and marks a departure from Sexsmith’s recent work. Over the years, his sound has evolved into a unique and timeless blend of classic pop, contemporary folk and roots-rock idioms.

“My last few albums actually had a feeling of rural contentment, Hangover Terrace feels more wounded to me,” he said.

“There’s some self-examination going on and a desire to know who my real friends are. It also deals with the passing of time and how many more things become dear.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Known for his insightful lyrics and distinctive voice, Sexsmith has collaborated with the likes of Daniel Lanois, Mitchell Froom, Ane Brun, Tchad Blake, and Bob Rock. His songwriting appears on albums from Rod Stewart, k.d. Lang, Nick Lowe, Emmylou Harris, Fiest and Michael Bublé.

He has built a steadfast reputation with critics, as well as with songwriting heroes like Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Ray Davies, for his characteristically honest, sensitive, and enduring approach to the craft.

He also made his theatrical composer debut in 2025 with the internationally renowned Stratford Festival production of As You Like It in Ontario, Canada.

Tickets are on sale now.

RON SEXSMITH AUSTRALIA AND NZ HANGOVER TERRACE TOUR 2026

Thursday, April 16th

The Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ

Saturday, April 18th

City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Sunday, April 19th

BCEC Plaza Auditorium, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, April 23rd

Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 24th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday, April 25th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Sunday, April 26th

Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA