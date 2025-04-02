After more than half a century on stage, Australian music legend Russell Morris has announced he’ll be taking a step back from the relentless touring cycle, launching one final run of shows under the banner of his aptly titled farewell tour, ‘The Real Thing’.

The ARIA Hall of Fame inductee and national treasure will kick things off in Adelaide on July 6th, with the tour winding its way across the country before wrapping up with a final stop in Melbourne on August 27th.

Morris, best known for iconic hits like “The Real Thing”, “Wings of an Eagle” and “Sweet, Sweet Love”, says the decision to bid farewell to pubs, clubs and the typical touring circuit wasn’t made lightly — but it felt necessary.

“After decades of touring, I started to feel I was repeating myself,” Morris said. “I’ve performed across every corner of Australia — from smoky clubs to rowdy pubs, sprawling festivals to RSL halls; I’ve done it all, and I’ve cherished every second of it.”

“But eventually, a creeping sense of déjà vu set in. It felt like circling the drain, and I refuse to let that be my story.”

The upcoming run will give fans one final chance to catch Morris in full flight with his all-star band. He’ll be performing a career-spanning set packed with hits from across his six-decade catalogue, including selections from his recent critically acclaimed blues trilogy (Sharkmouth, Van Diemen’s Land, Red Dirt – Red Heart) and 2023’s The Dreams of Jack Chrome, his collaborative album with Rick Springfield.

“This tour is my farewell to that life on the road — but not to the music,” he explained. “I want to go out on my terms — with the music I love, surrounded by incredible musicians, performing for the fans who’ve supported me all these years.”

It’s an end of an era for one of the greats — and judging by the legacy he leaves behind, Morris is more than entitled to a proper send-off. Click here for more details.

RUSSELL MORRIS 2025 FAREWELL TOUR

Sunday, August 3rd

Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, August 7th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, August 9th

Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth WA

Friday, August 22nd

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, August 3rd

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Wednesday, August 27th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, September 6th

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Sunday, September 7th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW