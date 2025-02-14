Indie pop darling Sarah Blasko is on a roll – she’s selling out plenty of dates on her current tour, and now, she’ll also be releasing a new live album later this month.
‘I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain: Live from the Factory Theatre’ will be released on February 25th, and was recorded last November when she played her latest album of the same name in full during the show’s first set, alongside her back catalogue of hits.
The Sydney-based artist said it was “a pleasure” to be releasing the recording of her hometown show, where she was performing many of the tracks from her critically-acclaimed seventh album live for the first time.
“The night was right at the start of the tour playing these songs for the very first time and emotions were high performing it for some of my closest friends and remembering those we’ve lost in recent years,” Blasko said.
“I’m joined by my wondrous band – Laurence Pike on drums, David Symes on bass, Neal Sutherland on keys, David Hunt on piano & Ben Fletcher on guitar. The show also features special guest vocals on ‘Goodbye!’ by one of my favourite Australian songwriters, Jack Ladder. Big thanks to Matt Landers who recorded the show, Brent Clark who mixed it & Michael Lynch for mastering.”
The album is now available for pre-saving through your favourite streaming service here. Blasko is currently touring around the country as part of her extended album tour until April.
Sarah Blasko 2025 Tour – Remaining Dates
Tickets available at sarahblasko.com
Friday, February 14th
Burrinja – Wurundjeri Land/Upwey, VIC
Saturday, February 15th
Queenscliff Town Hall – Wathaurong/Queenscliff, VIC
Friday, February 21st
Jetty Memorial Theatre – Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour, NSW – SOLD OUT
Saturday, February 22nd
Brunswick Picture House – Bundjalung/Brunswick Heads, NSW
Sunday, February 23rd
Miami Marketta – Bundjalung and Yugambeh/Gold Coast, QLD
Friday, February 28th
Birregurra Hall – Birregurra, VIC – SOLD OUT
Saturday, March 1st
The Wedge – Wayput/Sale, VIC
Sunday, March 2nd
Frankston Arts Centre – Boon Wurrung/Frankston, VIC
Saturday, March 8th
Tanks Arts Centre – Yidinji Country/Cairns, QLD
Wednesday, March 12th
Avoca Theatre – Bulbararong/Avoca, NSW – SOLD OUT
Thursdaty, March 13th
Glasshouse Theatre – Birpai Country/Port Macquarie, NSW
Saturday, March 15th
Blue Mountains Folk Festival – Ngurra Country/Blue Mountains, NSW
Friday, March 21st
Echuca Paramount – Yorta Yorta/Echuca, VIC
Saturday, March 22nd
Her Majesty’s Theatre – Wadawurrung/Ballarat, VIC
Sun 23 March 23rd
The Lighthouse – Gunditjmara Country/Warrnambool, VIC
Friday, March 28th
The Memo – Wurrundjeri Land/Healesville, VIC – SOLD OUT
Saturday, March 29th
Meeniyan Town Hall – Meeniyan, VIC – SOLD OUT
Sunday, March 30th
Archies Creek Hotel – Gunditjmara Country/Archies Creek, VIC
Frisat, April 4th
Keystone 1889 – Wiradjuri Country/Bathurst, NSW
Saturday, April 5th
Newcastle Civic Theatre – Awabakal and Worimi Country/Newcastle, NSW
Saturday, April 19th
Odeon Theatre – nipaluna/Hobart, TAS
Sundy, April 20th
Du Cane – pulingina/Launceston, TAS