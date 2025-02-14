Indie pop darling Sarah Blasko is on a roll – she’s selling out plenty of dates on her current tour, and now, she’ll also be releasing a new live album later this month.

‘I Just Need To Conquer This Mountain: Live from the Factory Theatre’ will be released on February 25th, and was recorded last November when she played her latest album of the same name in full during the show’s first set, alongside her back catalogue of hits.

The Sydney-based artist said it was “a pleasure” to be releasing the recording of her hometown show, where she was performing many of the tracks from her critically-acclaimed seventh album live for the first time.

“The night was right at the start of the tour playing these songs for the very first time and emotions were high performing it for some of my closest friends and remembering those we’ve lost in recent years,” Blasko said.

“I’m joined by my wondrous band – Laurence Pike on drums, David Symes on bass, Neal Sutherland on keys, David Hunt on piano & Ben Fletcher on guitar. The show also features special guest vocals on ‘Goodbye!’ by one of my favourite Australian songwriters, Jack Ladder. Big thanks to Matt Landers who recorded the show, Brent Clark who mixed it & Michael Lynch for mastering.”

The album is now available for pre-saving through your favourite streaming service here. Blasko is currently touring around the country as part of her extended album tour until April.

Sarah Blasko 2025 Tour – Remaining Dates

Tickets available at sarahblasko.com

Friday, February 14th

Burrinja – Wurundjeri Land/Upwey, VIC

Saturday, February 15th

Queenscliff Town Hall – Wathaurong/Queenscliff, VIC

Friday, February 21st

Jetty Memorial Theatre – Gumbaynggirr/Coffs Harbour, NSW – SOLD OUT

Saturday, February 22nd

Brunswick Picture House – Bundjalung/Brunswick Heads, NSW

Sunday, February 23rd

Miami Marketta – Bundjalung and Yugambeh/Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, February 28th

Birregurra Hall – Birregurra, VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 1st

The Wedge – Wayput/Sale, VIC

Sunday, March 2nd

Frankston Arts Centre – Boon Wurrung/Frankston, VIC

Saturday, March 8th

Tanks Arts Centre – Yidinji Country/Cairns, QLD

Wednesday, March 12th

Avoca Theatre – Bulbararong/Avoca, NSW – SOLD OUT

Thursdaty, March 13th

Glasshouse Theatre – Birpai Country/Port Macquarie, NSW

Saturday, March 15th

Blue Mountains Folk Festival – Ngurra Country/Blue Mountains, NSW

Friday, March 21st

Echuca Paramount – Yorta Yorta/Echuca, VIC

Saturday, March 22nd

Her Majesty’s Theatre – Wadawurrung/Ballarat, VIC

Sun 23 March 23rd

The Lighthouse – Gunditjmara Country/Warrnambool, VIC

Friday, March 28th

The Memo – Wurrundjeri Land/Healesville, VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 29th

Meeniyan Town Hall – Meeniyan, VIC – SOLD OUT

Sunday, March 30th

Archies Creek Hotel – Gunditjmara Country/Archies Creek, VIC

Frisat, April 4th

Keystone 1889 – Wiradjuri Country/Bathurst, NSW

Saturday, April 5th

Newcastle Civic Theatre – Awabakal and Worimi Country/Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, April 19th

Odeon Theatre – nipaluna/Hobart, TAS

Sundy, April 20th

Du Cane – pulingina/Launceston, TAS