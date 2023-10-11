SBTRKT has added a headline show in Sydney to his upcoming Australian tour.

The UK electronic artist and producer will also be performing at Hobart’s new HAYDAYS Festival just after Christmas, as well as Heaps Good Festival Melbourne and Brisbane over the New Year period. SBTRKT’s Sydney headline show takes place at Enmore Theatre, on Friday, December 29th (see full dates below).

SBTRKT, also known as Aaron Jerome, released his third album The Rat Road earlier this year, an accomplished 22-tracks featuring guest appearances with long-time collaborators such as Sampha and Little Dragon, as well as LEILAH, Toro y Moi, and Anna of the North. The album blends techno, synth-heavy production, retaining SBTRKT’s bold production style.

The influential artist first came to acclaim with his 2011 self-titled debut studio album SBTRKT . The album included hits “Wildfire” featuring Little Dragon and “Hold On” featuring Sampha, as well as remixes of Radiohead, M.I.A, and Basement Jaxx.

Hi 2014 follow-up album Wonder Where We Land was led by the track “NEW DORP. NEW YORK” featuring Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. In 2016, SBTRKT independently released the mixtape Save Yourself, which featured collaborations with Caroline Polachek, Koenig, and A$AP Ferg.

SBTRKT’s live shows are known for their enigmatic atmosphere and high energy, making his return to Australia after an eight-year hiatus an exciting moment for fans Down Under.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 16th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Friday, October 13th at 10am local time.

SBTRKT Australian Tour 2023/24

Presented by Secret Sounds & Live Nation

Pre-sale begins Friday, October 13th (10am local time)

General sale begins Monday, October 16th (10am local time)

Tickets via Secret Sounds or Haydays*

Friday, December 29th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday, December 28th

HAYDAYS Festival, Hobart*

Sunday, December 31st

Heaps Good Festival, Melbourne

Tuesday, January 2nd

Heaps Good Festival, Brisbane

*Hobart only