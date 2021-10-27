Sean Paul has revealed that he would be keen to collaborate with former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson “if the song’s dope”.

Speaking to the Daily Star‘s Wired column, Sean said of Jesy: “She’s cool, if she does reach out I’ll be happy and I’m waiting here if the song’s dope.”

The dancehall hitmaker previously teamed up with the 30-year-old singer’s former band, Little Mix, on their 2016 hit ‘Hair’.

Meanwhile, the ‘Breathe’ singer has also claimed that he lost millions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many artists to put shows on hold.

He said: “I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year. Like millions, all of that is from touring, but then I’ve also been spending money on charities.”

While time out from touring means he is able to spend more time with his two kids, four-year-old Levi Blaze and two-year-old Remi – whom he has with wife Jodi Stewart – Sean admitted he also needs his own time with a “spliff or a Heineken.”

“Sometimes you have to take a break … With everything, there is a silver lining, so I have enjoyed the family time, and I have enjoyed the extra studio time that I’ve been given.”

“Sometimes the family does get on your nerves. I have to go outside and get a spliff or a Heineken.

“The most annoying part is when the kids wanna go out and play, and you’re not into that vibe … it’s like, ‘Just go out and play,’ or, ‘Just play a video game it [is] too hot outside.’ With my wife, the extra conversations can be annoying. I need quiet time, there’s a time we need to talk with God — with yourself — and that time has been squeezed.”

