Last month Digital Underground’s founder, Shock G, real name Gregory Jacobs passed away at aged 57.

The shocking news was announced via an Instagram post via Digital Underground’s co-founder, Chopmaster J.

He wrote, “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all. the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs.”

At the time of his Jacobs’ reported death, the cause remained unknown, but now as reported by TMZ the cause has been revealed. According to the report from the medical examiner’s office, the rapper died from “an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol) and methamphetamine.”

Jacobs was found unresponsive in his hotel room by the hotel manager. He was found with not “outward signs of trauma”, therefore the grounds for the accidental overdose.

Digital Underground’s first hit was the Billboard Chart-topping 1990 track, ‘The Humpty Dance’, off their debut album Sex Packets. The track saw Shock G rap in his alter-ego Humpty Hump. The music video for ‘The Humpty Dance’ saw a cameo from a young Tupac Shakur, who would go on to make his recording debut on the band’s 1991 single ‘Same Song.’

Over the course of his expansive career, Shock G would continue to make waves, going on to work with the likes of Prince, Dr. Dre, Luniz, Murs, KRS-One, and more.

Shock G released six albums with Digital Underground, their final outing was 2008’s ..Cuz a D.U. Party Don’t Stop!. He also released a solo record, Fear Of A Mixed Planet, in 2004.

