In an unexpected collaboration, Sia and Cypress Hill have joined forces to create the new anthem for Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), titled “Street X Street”.

The song, produced by DJ Flict, was released on Friday and blends Sia’s powerful vocals with Cypress Hill’s iconic hip-hop style. The anthem celebrates the club’s deep connection with its supporters, particularly the 3252, a dedicated group of fans that form the heart of the LAFC community.

Sia’s chorus, with lines like “We go hard, yeah. There’s no stopping us… You can’t fuck with us,” captures the unwavering determination and passion of the club’s supporters. B-Real of Cypress Hill expressed his excitement about the collaboration in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying, “Her powerful voice took the track to another level. Cypress Hill has always been about pushing boundaries and trying new things.”

This is the first time Sia has lent her voice to an LAFC anthem, although she has been spotted at their games in the past. Cypress Hill, on the other hand, have a history of creating anthems for the club, having contributed to several songs over the years.

Rich Orosco, LAFC’s Chief Brand Officer, highlighted the significance of the anthem, stating, “LAFC is a movement here in L.A., and this anthem perfectly captures the spirit of our community. We built this club Street by Street, Block by Block, One by One, and we are very honoured to have such talented global artists believe in our community and dedicate their time and energy to creating music for our fans.”

The song is the sixth LAFC anthem co-produced by the club, with DJ Flict playing a pivotal role in its production. Previous anthems have featured collaborations with artists like Kid Ink, Alemán, and Bobby Castro.

LAFC continue their journey in the Major League Soccer season, currently holding the fifth position in the Western Conference standings. The club are set to play against Portland Timbers next, following a break for the All-Star Game.